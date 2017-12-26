LINE

Lhasa opens helicopter travel

2017-12-26

Tourists are now able to enjoy a bird's-eye view of the plateau city of Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as the city has approved a helicopter travel service.

The municipal government confirmed on Monday that it has approved trial operations of the helicopter operated by Lhasa Xueying General Aviation Co. Ltd..

Tseten Paldron, deputy general manager of the company, said that passengers can book tours at Tsechokling Airport or on Wechat.

The company has two routes -- one over Lhasa and a chartered flight from Lhasa to Nam Co, the world's highest saltwater lake, about one hour of flight time from Lhasa.

The tour in Lhasa costs 990 yuan (151 U.S. dollars) per person, and a booking requires a minimum of two people. While the chartered flight to Nam Co costs 35,000 yuan per hour, with three to four passengers.

The company warned that passengers are not allowed to take cell phones or cameras on board.

　　

