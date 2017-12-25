LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Tibet sees expanding grassland

1
2017-12-25 16:14Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The grassland coverage in Tibet Autonomous Region has been increasing, said the regional agricultural department.

The natural grassland coverage rate in 2017 was around 45.2 percent, up 2.5 percentage points from the figure in 2010, the regional agricultural and herding department said.

Herding has been banned on 8.6 million hectares of grassland in Tibet, about 10 percent of the total area of natural grassland in the region. The ban was introduced to tackle problems of degradation and grassland retreat.

Last year, a total of 3.2 billion yuan (about 480 million U.S. dollars) was used to pay local herders to protect the grassland and limit herding. This year, the central government allocated 3.26 billion yuan to compensate the herders.

The number of cattle is limited to 18 million, down from 23 million in 2010, said Xiao Changwei, deputy director of the department.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.