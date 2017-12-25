China improves entry-exit service

A total of 901 police stations in China's 15 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities have set up entry-exit service windows, according to the Ministry of Public Security (MPS).

People can have their travel certificates for Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan endorsed at 7,600 self-service devices in over 950 entry-exit administrative departments nationwide, the MPS said.

Electronic travel permits for commuting between the mainland and Taiwan replaced the booklet-like Taiwan pass in April.

Holders of electronic exit-entry certificates may use the self-service channel.

Entry-exit administrative departments nationwide have issued 199 million electronic entry and exit certificates, according to the MPS.