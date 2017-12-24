Belarus, China to enhance cooperation in tourism: Belarusian official

With China and Belarus working to observe 2018 as the Year of Belarus in China and the Year of China in Belarus to boost two-way tourism, the Eastern European country is ready to offer Chinese tourists a variety of experiences, a Belarusian Foreign Ministry official said Saturday.

They range from agritourism, ecotourism and industrial tourism to "red tourism", Dmitry Mironchik, press secretary at the ministry, who was in China to participate in the first inter-Ministry of Foreign Affairs consultations on information issues, told Xinhua.

Mironchik also said Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Belarus in 2015 greatly enhanced bilateral cooperation.

To boost tourism, Belarus this year announced a visa-free entry for citizens of 80 states, including China, that would allow them to stay in Belarus without a visa for five days.

Commenting on the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Mironchik said the event was extensively covered by the Belarusian media.

Mironchik said the congress reaffirmed the importance of China's role in international relations and the world economy.

He also noted Belarus regarded the Belt and Road Initiative as a solid economic foundation for bilateral cooperation.