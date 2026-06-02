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In Numbers: Home-made C919 transports 5 million passengers in past 3 years
2026-06-02 13:05:20
Ecns.cn
Editor : Li Yongli
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In Numbers: Home-made C919 transports 5 million passengers in past 3 years
Tech and light show illuminates nightscape in Hangzhou, Zhejiang
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People celebrate holy month of Saga Dawa in Lhasa
International Children's Day gala staged in Beijing
'Su Super League' match ignites football passion in Zhenjiang
World Intelligence Expo highlights AI-industry integration
Exploring molten salt tower in the Gobi Desert
Gezhouba Hydropower Plant conducts silt flushing test
Shanghai holds special symposium marking 80th anniversary of Tokyo Trials
Serbian president visits Shanghai's Bund
Serbian president meets representatives of Chinese companies in Zhejiang
Rescue operations underway after heavy rainstorm hits Chongqing
Children celebrate Int'l Children's Day in Qinghai
Chinese, American students explore 'world supermarket' Yiwu
9 dead, 11 missing after heavy rain lashes SW China's Chongqing
Sea of clouds seen at Zhangjiajie scenic area in central China's Hunan after rain
Xi awards Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic China's friendship medal
Xi holds talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic
Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Beijing
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visits the Great Wall
China successfully launches Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceship
Serbian president arrives in Beijing for state visit to China
Returning looted artifacts a moral imperative
Fire breaks out at Ebola treatment center in DR Congo
U.S. National Science Foundation releases image of dying star resembling crystal ball
Greenland protests U.S. consulate opening
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Views of snow mountain in Bomi County of China’s Xizang
Japanese rally in Tokyo against Takaichi government's push to revise pacifist constitution
Love fills '520' romance spots across China
Extreme rainfall in central China's Hunan leaves 5 dead, 11 missing
Putin wraps up China visit, leaves Beijing
Xi holds talks with Putin in Beijing
China secures U17 World Cup qualification again since 2005
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