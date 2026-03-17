Here's how much the U.S. spends on the war with Iran

The first 100 hours of U.S. military operations against Iran cost about 3.7 billion U.S. dollars, with most of the spending unbudgeted, according to Washington think tank CSIS.

The U.S. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett revealed that the U.S. government has spent about 12 billion dollars on the war with Iran in just over two weeks of fighting.

Kent Smetters, faculty director of the Penn Wharton Budget Model, said that a two-month war could cost between $40 and $95 billion, depending on whether the US puts boots on the ground and how quickly munitions are replenished.

The Pentagon is rapidly depleting its stocks of precision-guided munitions less than a week into a massive airstrike campaign against Iran. High consumption rates of missiles and air defenses are causing concerns about weapons sustainability and potentially forcing choices on which targets to prioritize, according to reports in early March.