Philippines should stop offending China's core interests in any form: Defense Spokesperson

"We sternly warn the Philippine side to cease its infringements and provocations, and stop offending China's core interests in any form," said Chinese defense spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang at a press briefing on Thursday.

It is reported that during the Philippines-US "Balikatan" exercise, the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong appeared in the waters to the north of the Philippines. Some analysts believe this might be a response to the Philippines-US military exercise, or to the Philippine patrol vessel's entering into the waters near Huangyan Dao. Furthermore, the Philippine Navy spokesperson claimed that the Philippine military and the troops in Taiwan are only one step away from holding joint exercise.

In response to a related query, Snr. Col. Zhang Xiaogang said that the Shandong aircraft carrier task group was conducting its annual training mission in relevant waters to further test and enhance the integrated combat capabilities of the carrier task group. It is in accordance with international law and common practice, and is not directed at any specific country or target.