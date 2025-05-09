Chinese FM refutes Philippines' claims of an incident at Huangyan Dao as disregarding facts

In response to a question concerning the Philippine military's claim on Thursday of an "incident" involving the Chinese navy at Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, where the Philippine side claimed Chinese warship conducted "high-risk maneuvers", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday that Huangyan Dao is China's inherent territory. Philippine warship attempted to intrude into Huangyan Dao, and Chinese side took necessary measures which were justified, lawful, professional, and restrained.