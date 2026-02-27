Chinese equestrian riding high Down Under

Australia may be known more for its kangaroos and koalas than horses, but for Chinese teenager Xie Xinyan there is no better place for equestrian sports.

Xie, 16, rides her horse Apollo at an equestrian training center in the Adelaide Hills of South Australia, practicing skills like show jumping and dressage.

"Australia boasts abundant equestrian resources. Studying and living in Australia has made me cherish the time I spend with horses even more," said Xie, who arrived in the Southern Hemisphere to study four years ago.

"Equestrianism has become a very important part of my life. It's also a way for me to stay focused, disciplined and patient."

Xie was introduced to the sport in her hometown of Nanning, capital of South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, five years ago and subsequently stepped into the riding arena.

"Those memories of perseverance, trust and companionship allowed me to understand the significance of connecting with horses at a very young age, and they have become the reason I continue on this path," she said.

Xie said she has since taken part in many local riding competitions, securing top finishes and "accumulating rich competition experience and confidence.

"Riding three or four times a week and occasionally competing isn't enough for me. I don't just enjoy riding; I want to excel at it," she added.

As part of her resolve to take on the sport professionally, Xie now trains under Megan Jones, who won a silver medal at the Beijing 2008 Olympics as part of the Australian eventing team.

"Chloe's got her own horse now, she's put the effort in," said Jones, using Xie's English name.

"She's like, so relaxed about everything as well. Nothing fazes her."

Jones said her time in China as an Olympian had already showed her the potential of Chinese equestrians and their ability to reach the highest levels of the sport.

"The kids, they'll train and listen… the discipline is fabulous and it's really structured," she said.

"Over here, they can learn to love their horses as well. And you have to have so much passion for the sport."

Equestrian sports continue to see healthy development in Australia, with a major industry event in Adelaide alone covering the Oceania championship field set to draw more than 30,000 riders and spectators in April, according to Equestrian Australia, the national governing organization for the sector.

National interschool championships also attract more than 2,000 school-based competitors, aged 5 to 18 years, with the event growing year-on-year.

Xie's pursuit of the sport also reflects the strong interest and significant investment in high-end equestrianism in China.

Last year, more than 2,000 horses were imported into the country, with the cost of each one averaging about $130,000, said Wu Gangfang, head of the China Horse Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Art Development Center of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

"Equestrianism from the West is riding high and it's good that we are making headway and increasing our participation and presence in the field," said Wu, who also heads the horse culture and sports committee of the China Ethnic Sports Association.

"We should also build on our own culture and heritage that is richly linked to horses. For example, our ethnic mounted archery events are witnessing a revival nationwide and beyond.

"This is the Year of the Horse, which under the traditional Chinese zodiac symbolizes vitality and progress among many other auspicious traits, so it's an excellent opportunity to embrace the development of the sector."

According to Xie's riding coach Whillas the horse is also deeply embedded in Australian culture.

"They were utilized a lot in early settlement. We still have people who use horses to move cattle," she said.

"And it's just a huge part of, I suppose, every girl's dream to grow up riding horses. You also make these amazing relationships with other people who may be culturally different."

Xie's mother, Zhou Pei, said the positive impact of equestrianism on her daughter physically and mentally is obvious.

"It's helped developed her character and maturity of thought," she said.

"It's been very rewarding for the whole family."

"In Chinese culture, the horse symbolizes courage and ambition, and the will to push forward," Xie said.

"Together with my horse here, I'll also steadily ride on."