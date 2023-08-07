China claims gold in women's volleyball at FISU Games

Chinese players celebrate winning the gold medal after beating Japan in the women's volleyball final on August 6, 2023. (Photo/Chen Tao/Global Times)

Team China managed to hold off a challenge from Japan in the women's volleyball final at the FISU Games in Chengdu on Sunday, as the team claimed their highest-profile international title since 2019.

The Chinese team won the match in straight sets 29-27, 29-27 and 25-22 in one hour and 37 minutes.

Women's volleyball is traditionally considered a sport that has impacted Chinese from generation to generation, as the national senior team once brought major international glory to the country, including winning Olympic gold medals in 1984, 2004 and 2016.

China's head coach Zhao Yong said he is satisfied with the team's performance.

"The fans gave us a lot support when we were not performing well," Zhao told the Global Times.

"Our players are young and have the potential to grow, and I am very satisfied with the team's performances as the team did not have a very long-time preparation period for the FISU Games."

Zhao said he hopes the gold medal win can also act as a booster for the sport's popularity in the country.

"Volleyball is already popular in China but I still want the win to be a booster. More young people participating in volleyball will make our sport thrive."

Local fans also shouted out xiongqi, which means "cheer up" in the local Chengdu dialect, to support the Chinese athletes.

Among the 12 players, except for ace spiker Zhong Hui, blocker Gao Yi, and Xu Xiaoting, the setter, the remaining players are all rookies participating in a global tournament for the very first time.

Despite being new to global competition, these young players have performed solidly. Wu Mengjie and Zhou Yetong performed exceptionally well, becoming top scorers in every game.

Wu remains the biggest contributor to China's win, as she scored 14 points in 33 attempts in the final. Zhou scored 11 points in 21 attempts.

"I see true sportsmen's qualities from those young girls, and they seem to have a promising future," posted a netizen on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo.

Rhythmic folk song "Today's is a Good Day" was played at the near-fully occupied Xipu Campus Gymnasium, Southwest Jiaotong University, after China's victory, which sent spectators into a frenzy of jubilation.

In the four games before the final at the Chengdu FISU Games, Team China conceded just one set in the group game against Germany, while Japan conceded only two in the semifinals against Brazil.

At previous FISU Games held in the Chinese mainland, the women's volleyball team has never failed to win a medal. They won gold in 2001 in Beijing, followed by a silver medal finish in 2011.

Earlier in the day, Poland defeated Brazil 3-1 to claim the bronze medal.