Winter Paralympic villages open to welcome 48 delegations

With the success of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Beijing and co-host city Zhangjiakou in Hebei Province are transitioning to better serve the Winter Paralympics from March 4 to 13.

Winter Paralympic villages in three competition zones are opening on Friday to the 48 participating delegations who will compete for 78 gold medals across six sports.

Some 800 performers have already begun rehearsals at the Beijing National Stadium, also known as "Bird's Nest", for the opening ceremony, which will be directed by Zhang Yimou, who was also in charge of the Winter Olympics curtain-raiser.

Olympic logos have been replaced by the Paralympic logo Agitos across Beijing and Zhangjiakou, with lighting shows to be held each evening during the Paralympics. Special traffic lanes for the games will be in operation in the Chinese capital from February 26 to March 19.

The Main Media Center (MMC) is expected to complete its transition by February 27.

Huang Hui, venue and infrastructure dispatch manager of the MMC, said, "During this period, our work is to assist media personnel to move out, to complete the transition to Paralympics and set up the accessible facilities."

A multimedia screen has been set up at the entrance of the first floor as a guide. Accessible signs have been placed strategically. Ramps have also been set up at drop-off areas, while cafeterias have been equipped with lower hand disinfection areas and wheelchair seats.

"Decorations like the elevator fence, banners, and background board in the conference room have been turned into the Winter Paralympic look," said Yang Linlin, brand, identity and look manager of the MMC operation team.