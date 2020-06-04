Tokyo Governor Yuriko says Games could be streamlined

Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko said here on Thursday that discussions are underway to streamline the Olympics and Paralympics.

Japan's broadcaster NHK quoted Yuriko as saying, "The people of Tokyo and Japan will need to show understanding for the games to be held. To gain that support we are considering what needs to be streamlined and simplified."

She said the metropolitan government has already held meetings to discuss the matter.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics, pushed back a year due to the coronavirus, is scheduled to open on July 23 next year with the Paralympics to follow on August 24.

The Japanese Yomiuri newspaper reported on its front page on Thursday that organizers are considering taking several countermeasures, including mandatory coronavirus testing and having fewer spectators, to make the games safer to hold.

The opening and closing ceremonies of both the Olympics and Paralympics could also be scaled back, Yomiuri said.