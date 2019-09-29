LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

China win Women's Volleyball World Cup title

1
2019-09-29 07:41:29Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Defending champions China lifted the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Cup trophy with perfect 10 straight wins after easing past Serbia 3-0 in Osaka on Saturday.

China cuised to victory against the world champions, which sent a young squad for the tournament, in straight sets of 25-14, 25-21, 25-16, winning the World Cup for the fifth time and have collected a total of 10 major trophies, including three from Olympics and two from world championships.

China have boasted a perfect record so far in the tournament, securing the World Cup top podium with one round remaining in the 12-team round-robin tournament.

China's last opponents will be Argentina and are poised to wrap up the World Cup with all wins.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.