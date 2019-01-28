Chinese boxer Xu Can, 24, poses for photo after winning the World Boxing Association (WBA) featherweight title in Houston, the U.S., Jan. 26, 2019. (Photo: China News Service/Zeng Jingning)

Xu Can has called himself a caged beast in life and a roaring tiger in the ring. The boxer, who admits enjoying true freedom only when facing an opponent, won China's first World Boxing Association (BBA) title after defeating reigning champion Jesus Rojas of Puerto Rico on Saturday.

The 24-year-old fighter from southeast China defeated Rojas by unanimous decision at Houston's Toyota Center on Saturday night to claim his first ever career title.

Defending champion Rojas sought to control the pace of the fight but his punches were often neutralized by Xu. The Puerto Rican launched several body attacks after round 10, but Xu was determined and patient, waiting for his best chances to score.

In the end, Xu prevailed over Rojas with scores of 117-111, 116-112 and 118-110 to become China's youngest world professional boxing champion. The victory also made him the youngest BBA featherweight champion in 10 years.

Xu has long been regarded as one of China's most talented boxers, after former WBO flyweight champion Zou Shiming and ex-WBC minimumweight champion Xiong Chaozhong, who were crowned at the ages of 35 and 30 respectively.

This title bout was set up only after Xu defeated Enrique Bernache of Mexico after eight rounds by split decision in last September - also his first fight in the U.S..

Standing in front of a Chinese flag in the ring after his victory, Xu was quick to mention his home country. "This power comes from China!" he exclaimed, to the delight of many Chinese fans in the arena. "I had confidence in my defense. I knew I could defend Rojas' punch, even if his punch is very strong."

Xu was born on March 9, 1994 in Ziyi County, a remote area of east China's Jiangxi province known as the "hometown of cakes". Xu travelled across the country with his pastry-making parents to practice boxing from a young age. Encouraged by his father who had wanted to become a boxer himself, Xu began professional training and stepped into the boxing ring at the age of 16.

Speaking after Saturday's fight, Xu said he was not scared of any potential challenger. The Chinese entered the Toyota Center on Saturday night as a dream chaser, and left as a world champion.