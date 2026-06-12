Shouldering cement for a living, Hunan mother sends daughter to gaokao

In a scene that recently resonated with many on the internet, a mother tightly embraced her daughter after she completed her gaokao, or national college entrance exam, outside a school in Qidong county of Hengyang, Hunan province.

The mother, Wei Yungui, 40, had rushed back from work in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, to support her daughter during the pivotal exam, which concluded on Tuesday.

Behind their embrace lies a story of resilience and determination. According to local media, Wei, a single mother from Qidong, raised her two children by carrying cement bags and bricks as a building material carrier. This demanding job, typically performed by men, requires immense physical strength. Wei mentioned that the lightest load she carries was 50 kilograms, while the heaviest could reach up to 150 kg.

Wei began this work at 24, when her younger child was only a few months old. "I had no choice," she explained. "I needed a job that allowed me to care for my son while earning a living. On my first day, I hauled tiles for two hours and earned 70 yuan ($10). I was so happy, I bought a can of formula for my son right away."

Over the years, the physical demands have taken a toll on her body. Her left shoulder is visibly higher than her right from years of bearing weight on one side, and her weight has increased from 60 kg to 75 kg, much of which is solid muscle. On rainy days, her back and hips ache.

Despite the pain, she rarely complains. "This kind of work requires grit that comes from deep within," she said. "The moment you let a shred of doubt in, your body will give up."

Last year, Wei moved from Hunan to Guangdong in search of more job opportunities. She now earns over 10,000 yuan a month during peak seasons. On her phone, she keeps a cherished photo of a school essay her daughter wrote, titled My Mother.

The girl wrote: "When others ask if she is tired, she always smiles and says, 'Not at all. Thinking of my children makes it all worthwhile.'"

On the final day of her daughter's exam, Wei bought flowers for the first time in her life. She said she wanted her child to see something beautiful after the test and feel loved. "I may not have had much education, but I want to send my children to college," Wei said. "I believe in working hard and staying positive, no matter what life throws at us."