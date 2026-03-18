China a more dependable partner, Western polls find

Opinion polls conducted recently in major Western countries have indicated a significant shift in public perception, with China increasingly viewed as a reliable partner and a global leader in technology.

Analysts said this trend, driven by China's predictable policy framework and fast pace of development, could encourage more objective and open Western approach toward the nation.

A poll held in Canada, Germany, France and the United Kingdom by United States-based digital media company Politico, in partnership with UK-based research consultancy Public First, found that respondents in these US-allied nations see China as a more dependable partner than the US. The results of the poll, which were released on Sunday, also showed that respondents believe China is leading the world in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The Politico poll's outcome aligns with broader global findings. An opinion poll conducted globally in January by the European Council on Foreign Relations reported growing anticipation worldwide for China's influence to increase over the next decade. The survey also found that more people in the West now view China as an "ally" or a "necessary partner" of their respective countries.

Similarly, the Global Soft Power Index 2026, released by UK-based consultancy Brand Finance in January, showed that China is increasingly perceived as predictable, reliable, and capable of delivering tangible benefits, as it combines domestic development with structured international engagement.

Experts attribute this significant shift in Western people's perception to the stark contrast between Beijing and Washington in terms of policy consistency.

Jian Junbo, director of the Center for China-Europe Relations at Fudan University's Institute of International Studies, said the controversial foreign policies of the current US administration have significantly hit its allies, leading to a sharp decline in trust.

"China, in contrast, has continuously maintained stable policies and a long-term strategic approach, consistently serving as a stabilizing force on the international stage. This comparison is stark and is driving the change in perception," he said.

Anna Malindog-Uy, vice-president of the Asian Century Philippines Strategic Studies Institute, a Manila-based think tank, said the main driver of the opinion shift is "credibility by contrast". "Compared with perceived US unpredictability, China is seen as steadier and has longer horizon," she said.

The trend of positive views on China is particularly pronounced among the younger population. The Politico poll found that respondents ages 18 to 24 were significantly more supportive of building closer ties with China than their older counterparts.

Jian, from Fudan University, linked this trend to the media consumption pattern of young people. "Younger groups get much of their information from social platforms, where there is more objective reporting about China. This allows them to understand China in a more authentic, objective and comprehensive way, leading to higher favorability," he said.

Xiao He, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of World Economics and Politics, noted that young people view China "as a rising nation, unburdened by the ideological baggage of the Cold War era, which allows for a more objective view".

While acknowledging social media's pivotal role in opinion building, Xiao argued that the fundamental appeal of China lies in its rapid economic and technological development.