Novel pay systems to aid medical access

China has pledged to improve the convenience and efficiency of healthcare insurance payments over the next three years, the National Healthcare Security Administration said on Thursday.

Lengthy payment lines at hospitals and complicated settlement procedures have been identified as key priorities.

The administration said it will promote an integrated payment system combining facial recognition, one-code, mobile and credit payment options to tackle the longstanding challenges. The system will cover outpatient, emergency and inpatient services.

Facial recognition payments eliminate the need for physical cards or mobile devices, making the process more accessible for elderly patients who may forget their cards or be less familiar with smartphones.

One-code payments allow patients to complete medical insurance reimbursement, personal account deductions and out-of-pocket payments with a single scan, while mobile payments significantly reduce the need to wait in line.

Credit payments are based on contractual agreements between insured individuals and banks.

Under this model, banks cover patients' out-of-pocket medical expenses within a preapproved credit limit, allowing patients to seek treatment first and pay later.

According to the administration, provincial healthcare security authorities are required to select at least two cities each next year to pilot and advance the payment system, with the goal of implementing it at all designated insurance hospitals nationwide by 2028.

Local governments have in recent years gradually introduced payment innovations aimed at streamlining healthcare services.

Hami, a city in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, launched a pilot credit payment program in early 2025, becoming the first city in the region to pioneer the initiative.

The program provides insured residents with a dedicated credit line of up to 5,000 yuan ($716) and an interest-free period of up to 49 days. Within its first month of operation, the program attracted 120 registered users and processed 538 credit-based medical transactions, with total payments of 43,000 yuan, local authorities said.

In Dalian, Liaoning province, several medical institutions have integrated medical insurance reimbursements and out-of-pocket expenses into a single payment process, helping patients save time and reduce repeat visits.

By mid-October, the service had been rolled out at more than 200 designated medical insurance hospitals across the city.