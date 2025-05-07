China introduces new guidelines on agricultural sci-tech system

China has introduced new guidelines aimed at improving the overall effectiveness of its agricultural science and technology system, as the country steps up efforts to modernize the agriculture sector and strengthen self-reliance in key technologies.

The Opinions on Accelerating the Overall Efficiency of the Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation System was jointly issued by seven government departments, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Education.

The guidelines set a goal for 2035 to establish a high-functioning innovation system that closely integrates research with industry, cultivates globally competitive agricultural technology enterprises, and achieves breakthroughs in core technologies.

China's agricultural innovation is poised to rank among the most advanced in the world, the guideline said.

To meet these targets, the document emphasizes strengthening the role of research institutes and universities, expanding the influence of leading agricultural tech firms, and developing a skilled agricultural science workforce.

It also calls for improvements in research infrastructure, accelerating the commercialization of scientific discoveries and enhanced international cooperation.

Elaborating on the document on Wednesday, a senior official from the agriculture ministry said China should place greater emphasis on innovation to address challenges and narrow the gap with global leaders in agricultural science.

Incubating leading agricultural technology enterprises is a priority, the official said, adding that support measures will include tailored policies to guide enterprise development, expanded access to major national R&D projects, and stronger integration with academic institutions and financial markets.

These enterprises are expected to become key drivers of both technological breakthroughs and the development of new quality productive forces in agriculture, the circular said.

To ensure implementation, a monitoring system will be put in place to evaluate innovation performance at both the institutional and regional levels.