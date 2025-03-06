Journalists' role in strengthening China, Japan, ROK ties highlighted

Journalists play a crucial role in bridging gaps and shaping public perception of cooperation among China, Japan and the Republic of Korea, an official from the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat said.

Shuji Zushi, deputy secretary-general of the secretariat, made the remarks at the 9th Trilateral Journalist Exchange Program, which kicked off on Monday in Beijing.

Under the theme "Trilateral Cooperation: Towards a Shared Future," the week-long program brings together 12 journalists from China, Japan, and the ROK in a bid to deepen their understanding of trilateral cooperation and explore its future direction.

"While we may have different perspectives and opinions, open communication and mutual respect are key to reducing misunderstandings and strengthening relationships. The willingness to understand each other is what brings us here today," Zushi said.

Zushi encouraged the journalists to use this opportunity to explore meaningful stories that enhance mutual understanding, create positive and amicable atmosphere of public opinion, and contribute to a shared, prosperous future for the three countries.

Late year, the 9th trilateral leaders' meeting resumed after four and a half years, and the China-Japan-ROK Cultural Exchange Year 2025–26 is expected to further deepen cultural ties, strengthening people-to-people exchanges.

The role of journalists in capturing and conveying this renewed momentum is crucial, Zushi said.

During the stay of the participants in Beijing, the delegation participated in a series of activities, such as visits to relevant government institutions and a Chinese electric vehicle company, and engaging in an immersive cultural experience.

This year marks the program's return to its previous format of visiting all three countries for the first time since the pandemic.

After Beijing, the journalists are scheduled to continue their journey to Tokyo and Seoul, engaging in further discussions, site visits, joint interviews and cultural experiences.