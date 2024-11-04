LINE

House collapse claims five lives in Binyang county, Guangxi

2024-11-04 13:14:44chinadaily.com.cn

A collapsed residential house in Binyang county, South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, resulted in the deaths of five individuals after the local firefighting, police, emergency response, and health authorities conducted a thorough search and rescue operation until Sunday 10:50 pm, as confirmed by the local government.

The incident occurred around 2 pm Saturday at Liunong village, Silong town of Nanning city. Preliminary investigations suggest that the house collapsed due to an explosion. Investigations and post-incident procedures are underway.

