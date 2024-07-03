Four people permanently banned from panda base for hiding pets during visit

On Monday, the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve permanently banned four people from re-entering the base for their uncivilized behavior. The visitors were found to hide their pets in backpacks during the visit although they were aware of the panda base's regulation of no pets allowed in the center.

According to a statement released by the panda base, on-duty security staff noticed the visitors' behavior and accompanied them out of the base. To prevent such incident that may cause serious harm to the panda from occurring again, the base decided to ban the re-entry of the four offenders.

Because giant pandas are globally endangered animals that are very sensitive to environments, the base calls for the animal lovers to obey the rules while visiting the conservation site.

The base, located in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, is the first giant panda conservatory built after the disastrous Wenchuan Earthquake in 2008. On May 12, 2016, the base was opened, and since then more than 50 giant pandas have called the center home. Since that time, the park has become a popular attraction, with tens of thousands of panda-lovers visiting it every year.