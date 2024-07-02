Record rain, floods hit parts of Hunan province

Pingjiang county and Miluo city in Yueyang, Hunan province, raised their flood response to the highest level on Monday night, as local authorities and residents battled historic rainfall and runoff.

The Pingjiang hydrologic station on the Miluo River recorded water levels of 77.63 meters at 9 pm on Monday, which is 7.13 meters higher than the first warning level. It was the highest water level recorded since 1954, according to Xinhua News Agency, citing the Yueyang headquarters for flood and drought prevention. The levels increased by 9.5 meters within 48 hours, and two sections of the local dam had river water running over the top.

Meanwhile, the heavy rainfall has made flooding worse in the county. About one-third of the old county region and half of the new county region in Pingjiang have been flooded, with water as deep as three meters, according to Yueyang Evening News.

Pingjiang county recorded a total of 759.6 millimeters of rainfall since June 18, the most since meteorological record keeping began in 1961.

Local authorities in the two regions have asked all members of society to mobilize for flood prevention and rescue work. More than 10,000 Party members and government officials are working on the front lines, and social groups from various places have also joined the fight.

Pingjiang county sent 166 professional rescue teams and 1,695 pieces of equipment to help rescue and transfer 15,539 people.

In Miluo city, which is located in the lower reaches of the Miluo River, authorities have made great efforts to ensure the safety of the dam and dikes.