Revised heights: Minya Konka still reigns as 'King of Sichuan mountains'

The Ministry of Natural Resources announced on Wednesday that Minya Konka, a renowned mountain in western Sichuan province known as the "King of Sichuan mountains," has an elevation of 7,508.9 meters above sea level. This new measurement replaces the previously widely used figure of 7,556 meters, which was primarily based on photos taken by mapping airplanes in 1966 and released several years later.

Despite this adjustment, Minya Konka, also known as Gongga Mountain, remains the highest peak in the Hengduan Mountains, which span the vast plateau of western Sichuan. On a clear day, it can be observed from as far as 150 kilometers away. Its visual grandeur is enhanced by the dramatic elevation difference between Minya Konka and the nearby Dadu River valley, which is only 25 kilometers away but has an elevation of less than 2,000 meters, earning the mountain its "King of Sichuan mountains" moniker.

The Ministry of Natural Resources also released the updated elevations of eight other well-known mountains in the province, including the popular tourist attraction Siguniang Mountain, which now has an elevation of 6,247.8 meters, compared to the previously commonly used figure of 6,250 meters.

These measurements were obtained from a survey-and-draw task conducted by the Sichuan Bureau of Surveying, Mapping, and Geoinformation, which was completed last year. The task, which took place from November 2021 to March last year, involved over 80 technicians and 100 sets of equipment, resulting in the creation of three-dimensional models and scenery maps.