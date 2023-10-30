Chinese netizens, shocked at Friends star Matthew Perry's sudden death

Many of Chinese sitcom lovers woke up to a shocking news on Sunday morning, when U.S. media outlet TMZ reported that beloved Friends star Matthew Perry had died at 54.

Perry was found dead at his own house after "apparent drowning" on Saturday local time, according to TMZ, quoting sources. The star reportedly returned home after two hours of exercise and was later found in his jacuzzi.

Most famous for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends back in the 1990s, Perry might be one of the best-known American actors in China. The well-received sitcom, which ran for 10 seasons and 234 episodes, accompanied millions of young Chinese people in the past two decades and earned itself the title of "best U.S. sitcom ever" among the Chinese public. Chandler, arguably the most popular character in Friends, also brought Perry huge fame on the other side of the globe.

On Sunday morning, however, the most unexpected news of Perry's sudden death topped the trending chart of Chinese X-like (formerly Twitter) social media platform Sina Weibo, with the related hashtag garnering more than 300 million views on the platform as of Sunday afternoon.

Struck by shock, many of Friends viewers and Perry fans responded to the news with crying face emojis, saying that they cannot believe the "friend in their hearts" has really gone.

"He is just 54, so young," wrote a netizen, leaving emojis of candles expressing the mourning, "Friends is my favorite sitcom and I have watched it so many times."

Many netizens said they felt like losing an old friend , although having never met with Perry in person, as Chandler has been a character that taught many young viewers to live with love and cherish life. "We can't take this loss," many wrote while expressing condolences. "I did not expect to wake up to a sad weekend morning."

"I don't think I can watch Friends again laughing anymore," wrote another Friends fan.

The sitcom Friends holds a special position among the Chinese public, most probably because it was widely introduced as an "English-learning program" in the early 2000s. When millions of fans bid a tearful goodbye to Friends in 2004, its journey in China was just starting. It went on to be the learning aid of more and more Chinese youngsters, but as well offered lessons on love, tolerance, and how to cherish life's journey.

Friends' special reunion episode aired in 2021 ignited the Chinese internet, showing its undiminished vitality and influence in China. In 2022, the sitcom landed streaming deals with several major Chinese online platforms, making an official return in the Chinese mainland, which also made an immediate internet sensation.

The actor of another beloved Friends character Gunther, James Michael Tyler, died at the age of 59 of prostate cancer in 2021, which also left the sitcom's lovers in shock and sadness and alerted them to taking more care of own health.

"I can feel that those who accompanied my childhood and youth are slipping away, one by one…" wrote a netizen in sadness, echoed by many alike.

Finishing his rendition of Chandler in Friends in 2004, Perry moved on with his acting career in television, theater and the big screen. However, the second half of his career did not achieve the anticipated success due to his repeated battles with health issues.

Perry's health condition has been worrying his fans for a few years, as the star has long been battling addiction issues. In his memoir which was published in 2022, Perry revealed that he had multiple brushes with death. Aside from several hospitalizations throughout his years of drug and alcohol abuse, he suffered a gastrointestinal perforation five years ago when the doctors said he "had a two percent chance to live."

Nonetheless, when promoting his book in 2022, Perry said that he was grateful to be alive after all he'd been through and was hoping to fall in love and build a family. "I'm not run by the fear I used to be run by so everything's kind of different," he told the New York Times a year ago.