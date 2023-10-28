Renowned epidemiologist dies age 60

Wu Zunyou, one of China's top epidemiologists, died on Friday at the age of 60, as reported by the Economic Observer, a financial news outlet on Friday.

The Economic Observer said that Wu died from illness, his death was confirmed by his colleagues and friends.

According to another news outlet, the National Business Daily, Wu died from pancreatic cancer.

Born in 1963, in Huangshan, eastern province of Anhui, Wu achieved his bachelor and master's degrees in Anhui Medical University and worked in an epidemic prevention station in the province after graduation.

He then obtained another master's degree in public health from California State University, Los Angeles in 1992 and a doctoral degree of epidemiology from UCLA in 1995.

After gaining his PhD, he returned to China and worked on HIV/AIDS prevention.

Serving as the chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention from 2017, Wu had devoted himself to the battle against COVID-19 from early 2020.

He was elected as a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in January.