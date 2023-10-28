LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Renowned epidemiologist dies age 60

2023-10-28 09:39:34China Daily Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

Wu Zunyou, one of China's top epidemiologists, died on Friday at the age of 60, as reported by the Economic Observer, a financial news outlet on Friday.

The Economic Observer said that Wu died from illness, his death was confirmed by his colleagues and friends.

According to another news outlet, the National Business Daily, Wu died from pancreatic cancer.

Born in 1963, in Huangshan, eastern province of Anhui, Wu achieved his bachelor and master's degrees in Anhui Medical University and worked in an epidemic prevention station in the province after graduation.

He then obtained another master's degree in public health from California State University, Los Angeles in 1992 and a doctoral degree of epidemiology from UCLA in 1995.

After gaining his PhD, he returned to China and worked on HIV/AIDS prevention.

Serving as the chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention from 2017, Wu had devoted himself to the battle against COVID-19 from early 2020.

He was elected as a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in January.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]