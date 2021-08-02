LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Swiss scientist says Chinese lab leak theory political in nature

1
2021-08-02 10:09:45Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The accusation that the COVID-19 virus leaked from a laboratory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan is "more political in nature," Didier Pittet, a leading infectious diseases expert at Geneva University Hospitals, has said.

There is no evidence that the coronavirus leaked from the Wuhan laboratory, Pittet, also inventor of the hand sanitizer, told Russia's Sputnik news agency in an interview published Saturday.

People often forget that the first destructive bacteria escaping from a laboratory happened in the United States, he noted.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.