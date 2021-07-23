LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

8 killed in road accident in China's Liaoning

1
2021-07-23 10:32:00Xinhua Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

The public security bureau of Shenyang, capital city of northeast China's Liaoning Province said Friday that eight people were killed after a truck collided with a bus on Thursday afternoon. 

The accident occured at 4:35 p.m. on a highway when a truck drove into the opposite lane and collided with a bus, resulting in four deaths on the spot. Another four people were dead after treatment failed. The injured people have been hospitalized.

Local traffic police, fire department and first-aiders participated in the rescue.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.