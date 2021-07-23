China's Yunnan reports no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 13 imported cases

Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported no locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.

The province reported 13 new imported confirmed cases on Thursday, all of which had records of living in Myanmar, before entering Yunnan through land checkpoints between June 23 and July 21. The patients have been transferred to designated hospitals for treatment, after testing positive during customs quarantine.

The province on Thursday also reported two asymptomatic cases, with one from Thailand and the other from Laos.

By the end of Thursday, there were 297 confirmed COVID-19 cases still hospitalized in Yunnan, including 79 locally transmitted cases and 218 imported ones. There were also 32 asymptomatic cases, among whom 30 were imported.