Counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards on sale on dark web, while poorer countries struggle

Fake vaccine cards for the coronavirus and inoculations being touted as COVID-19 vaccines are on sale throughout parts of the dark web, cybersecurity analysts warn.

Advertisements for these false products reportedly increased over 300% in the last three months.

Cybersecurity firm Check Point Software released highlights from their report, noting various brands of the COVID-19 vaccine, including AstraZeneca, Sputnik, SINOPHARM and Johnson & Johnson, were on sale between $500 to $1,000 a dose.

The dark web host encrypted networks and sites that are usually not detected by search engines, where people buy and sell illicit materials.

Counterfeit vaccination certificates have been reportedly sold, as people look for ways to get the credentials that will allow for travel and boarding planes. Storefronts are also reportedly selling negative coronavirus tests documents for only $25.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is also alerting the public of similar frauds and scams related to COVID-19 from telemarketing calls, social media platforms, and door-to-door visits.

They are also warning people not to share photos of their COVID-19 vaccination cards on social media.

“Posting content that includes your date of birth, health care details, or other personally identifiable information can be used to steal your identity,” the department’s website says.

Meanwhile, poor countries are still struggling to obtain COVID-19 vaccine supplies.

Roughly three-quarters of vaccine doses given globally have gone to only 10 countries. At least 30 countries have yet to start their own vaccine campaigns.

Africa could face the worst of this inequality – the continent has 17% of the global population, but so far has only administered about 2% of the vaccine doses given globally.

The World Health Organization has blasted the global COVID-19 vaccine gap, with the Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus calling the inequality “grotesque.”

While many rich countries have pledged support to the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility or the COVAX initiative by the WHO, that gives vaccines to poorer nations, few have shared their supplies.

On Monday, AstraZeneca announced their vaccine proved to be 79% effective towards the virus, but the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says the firm may have included outdated and incomplete data before issuing their announcement.

The NIH urged the company, who developed the vaccine with Oxford University, to work with U.S. regulators to review the efficacy data and make sure it’s the most accurate and up to date “as quickly as possible.”

A survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Washington Post found more than 4 in 10 frontline health care workers remained unvaccinated.

At least 18% of respondents said they do not have plans to get vaccinated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin received a coronavirus inoculation on Tuesday, but the Kremlin said the process will not be filmed.

A spokesperson said that Putin, “doesn’t like” being on camera, telling the press “you will have to take our word for it.”

Brazil surpassed 12 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 1,300 deaths reported on Monday.

Political leaders are slamming President Jair Bolsonaro, with the governor of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, calling him a “psychopathic leader,” for his handling of the pandemic.