Lead Chinese scientist of WHO joint team addresses key issues ahead of joint report release Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT

Editor's Note



While the WHO is expected to publish the much-anticipated joint report on field studies in Wuhan next week, Liang Wannian, team leader of the Chinese side of the WHO-China joint expert team, talked with the Global Times in an exclusive interview about the next steps in future studies on the origins of the COVID-19, details of the studies, and the major consensus reached by the Chinese and foreign experts. He also responded to questions on why the full report has not been released yet, whether the Chinese and foreign experts have debates over the report, and whether the experts have access to the original data and the exclusion of the hypothesis of a so-called lab leak.

GT: The WHO and China launched a joint study on the origins of SARS-CoV-2 from January 14 to February 10 in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province. As the leader of the Chinese side, how do you feel about this study? Did it achieve the expected goals?



Liang: COVID-19 is the most widespread global pandemic to hit humans in the century. So far, the COVID-19 outbreak remains an unsolved mystery, and the goal for solving that mystery is to prevent future pandemics. The 73rd WHA adopted a resolution on COVID-19 response which clearly pointed out that the purpose of tracing is to prevent animals and humans from being re-infected by the virus, avoid forming new zoonotic hosts, and reduce the greater risk of the emergence and transmission of zoonotic diseases.

As the leader of the Chinese expert team, I have four thoughts on this joint study. First, experts from both sides have adhered to the principles of science and the spirit of openness, and neither has predetermined positions on science. Second, both sides trusted each other, cooperated closely, and communicated openly and fully, so as to jointly promote the China part of the global origins-tracing work. Third, the origins-tracing work had a full schedule, and the field visits were non-stop. All the experts worked very hard. We can say that they have been working day and night. Fourth, the research results of this joint study in China are the consensus of Chinese and foreign experts.

Tracing the origins has never been a simple task and requires long-term joint efforts by scientists. It is hard to expect 30 or so scientists on both sides to give clear answers to all the questions in a month's time.

Where the novel coronavirus came from, how it infected people, how it spread to Wuhan - these questions still need scientists to continue their research. Through the joint efforts of the WHO-China joint expert team, the two sides reached some important consensus, which made a good start for the global origins-tracing work.

To be specific, the onset date of the earliest case was set at December 8, 2019. Disease surveillance and early case search did not find any earlier cases than that one. Second, the Huanan seafood market played a role in the occurrence and development of the epidemic, and played an important role in the detection of the epidemic. Third, the virus is of natural origin. The most likely transmission route was from the natural host to the intermediate host, and then to humans. Fourth, cold chain transmission, a new mode of transmission, plays an important part in the origin and transmission of the epidemic. Fifth, it is extremely unlikely that the outbreak was caused by a laboratory leak.

Delayed report? 'A comprehensive, rigorous and scientific report takes time'

GT: It has been nearly a month after the experts of the China-WHO joint team finished their field studies in China, and the WHO has expressed multiple times that it will soon release the report of the studies but failed to do it. Is this because Chinese experts and international experts disagree on the report or other reasons?



Liang: In this joint study, the joint expert team has established three groups for the origins-tracing work, including epidemiology, animals and environment, and molecular epidemiology. After a month of field studies, Chinese and foreign experts have reached consensus on the main findings, conclusions and recommendations on the basis of joint analysis and discussions. And they released their main findings at a joint press conference on February 9.

These conclusions are the result of repeated scientific discussions by the joint team, reflecting a consensus that is objective, scientific and authoritative. For the moment, Chinese and foreign experts are working on the full study report together. Because it involves a lot of contents, as scientists, we want to present a complete, rigorous and scientific report at the maximum level, so this process takes some time.

Recently, some politicians and the media in the world insisted on politicizing the scientific issue of tracing the source of COVID-19, regardless of scientific facts, for their own personal gain, arbitrarily misinterpreting the scientific findings and reports of our joint team, which is a huge disrespect to the work of our scientists.

The international community, especially the scientific community, should jointly safeguard the scientific spirit and carry out origins-tracing cooperation on the basis of respect for science and facts.