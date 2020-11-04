About 100 pilot whales stranded on Sri Lanka beach

Rescuers and volunteers have been racing against time since Monday to save about 100 pilot whales stranded on Sri Lanka's western coast in the island nation's biggest-ever mass beaching.

The operation conducted by the police, navy, coast guard and local volunteers has continued amid a COVID-19 curfew that was implemented early last week.

Whales are notorious for large-scale stranding, the cause of which has not been deciphered yet by scientists. In September, about 470 got stuck on a beach in Tasmania in Australia.