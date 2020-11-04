LINE

About 100 pilot whales stranded on Sri Lanka beach

2020-11-04

Rescuers and volunteers have been racing against time since Monday to save about 100 pilot whales stranded on Sri Lanka's western coast in the island nation's biggest-ever mass beaching. 

The operation conducted by the police, navy, coast guard and local volunteers has continued amid a COVID-19 curfew that was implemented early last week. 

Whales are notorious for large-scale stranding, the cause of which has not been deciphered yet by scientists. In September, about 470 got stuck on a beach in Tasmania in Australia.

