20 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

The National Health Commission said Monday that 20 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Sunday.

There were 363 patients still being treated, including 12 in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 81,024 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by Sunday, the commission added.

As of Sunday, a total of 86,021 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.