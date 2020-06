The first day of the Dragon Boat Festival saw a total of over 17.27 million domestic tourists in China, generating 4.47 billion yuan (0.63 billion U.S. dollars) in tourism income, statistics from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism showed.

With some 10,000 scenic spots across the country reopened ahead of the three-day holiday, a series of normalized epidemic prevention and control measures are in place nationwide to avoid virus transmissions and create a safe travel environment for tourists.