UN chief calls for networked, inclusive, effective multilateralism to tackle severe challenges

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for a networked, inclusive, and effective multilateralism "at a time of colossal global upheaval and risk."

"We need a networked multilateralism, bringing together the UN system, regional organizations, international financial institutions and others," the UN chief told the press at the virtual launch of the UN Comprehensive Response to COVID-19.

"We need an inclusive multilateralism, drawing on the indispensable contributions of civil society, business, cities, regions and, in particular, with greater weight given to the voices of youth," he said, noting that in the 21st century, governments are no longer the only political and power reality.

The secretary-general also called for "an effective multilateralism" that can function as an instrument of global governance where it is needed.

Speaking about the challenges facing the international community, Guterres said that "from COVID-19 to climate disruption, from racial injustice to rising inequalities, we are a world in turmoil."

In the face of many fragilities, world leaders "need to be humble and recognize the vital importance of unity and solidarity," the UN chief noted.

"We need to give multilateralism the capacities to confront our challenges, not only to meet immediate needs but to enable future generations to meet theirs," said the secretary-general.