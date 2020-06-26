Census shows U.S. population more diverse, nonwhite majority among youngest

The United States is becoming more diverse, especially among the youngest, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday.

For the first time, nonwhites and Hispanics were a majority of people under age 16 in 2019, the data showed, while the number of non-Hispanic whites in the United States has gotten smaller in the past decade as deaths surpassed births in this aging demographic.

"We are browning from bottom up in our age structure," said William Frey, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. "This is going to be a diversified century for the United States, and it's beginning with this youngest generation."

America's population is currently 60.1 percent white, the lowest level ever recorded, according to the data.

There are 4.7 million fewer white Americans under the age of 25 today than there were in 2010, and 3.1 million more minorities under the age of 25 than there were nine years ago - an overall decline of almost 1.6 million.

Meanwhile, Asian Americans represented the fastest-growing segment of the population over the last decade. The number of Asian Americans in the United States grew to 22.8 million, a 29 percent increase.

Non-Hispanic whites are expected to be a minority of the U.S. population in about 25 years, according to local media reports.