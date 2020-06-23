Chinese medical team wraps up COVID-19 combating mission in Bangladesh

Bangladeshi Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque (6th, R) and Chinese medical experts pose for a group photo at a farewell ceremony held in capital Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Chuntao)

A team of Chinese medical experts sent by the Chinese government concluded its COVID-19 combating mission in Bangladesh on Monday.

A farewell ceremony was held at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in capital Dhaka.

In his speech, Bangladeshi Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque expressed gratitude on behalf of the Bangladeshi government to the Chinese medical experts for sharing their experiences and knowledge with the Bangladeshi health professionals.

Bangladeshi Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque (C) speaks at a farewell ceremony held in capital Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Chuntao)

The minister said they had benefited immensely from the Chinese experts' frontline knowledge in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides providing consultations on pandemic control, patients treatment and laboratory tests, the Chinese medical experts also guided and trained Bangladeshi medical professionals and visited many hospitals and facilities.

The Chinese medial team arrived in Bangladesh on June 8.