Chinese expert: Beijing's new coronavirus comes from outside China

2020-06-17 09:02:22CGTN Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Beijing's municipal health commissioned confirmed that 79 COVID-19 cases were domestically transmitted between June 11 to 14. 

Most of the cases were linked to the now-closed Xinfadi market, a large wholesale food outlet in the Fengtai District, southwest of the city center.

During an interview with CGTN, Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist from Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC), shared the latest information on the strain that is circulating in the capital.

Wu said,“It clearly indicated the virus strain is a major epidemic strain in the European countries. So, it is from outside of China brought to Beijing.”

While the strain is prevalent in Europe it could have come from other regions.

“Maybe from the United States or from Russia,”said Wu. “So, the European strain is very prevalent in many, many different countries. It is not in China,” he said.

Local health officials found the virus on swabs taken from a cutting board used by a vendor of imported salmon. 

Chinese epidemiologists are trying to determine whether people caught the virus from imported seafood and meats, or whether locally infected people contaminated the food.

