Atlanta officer could be charged by midweek over deadly shooting of black man: media

Screenshot shows a statement released by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard on June 14, 2020. (Photo Credit: Office of the Fulton County District Attorney)

A decision on charges against a police officer who shot dead an African American on Friday in Atlanta in U.S. Georgia State could be made by midweek, local media reported Sunday.

"There are several technical requirements that must be met before we are able to reach a decision," Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said in a statement released on Sunday, adding he hopes that he could be able to announce the decision by "midweek."

Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old African American man, was shot dead after local police were dispatched to respond to complaints that he was asleep in the drive-thru of a fast-food restaurant.

Police said they tried to take Brooks into custody after he failed a sobriety test, which led to a struggle between Brooks and the other officers. Police claimed that Brooks, while resisting, grabbed an officer's Taser and ran off with it.

Footage capturing the scene from the restaurant's parking lot showed that Brooks turned around and appeared to point the stun gun at the police officers before being shot.

Howard's statement said that they "are still experiencing some difficulty in obtaining all of the body cam and dash cam footage from the Atlanta Police Department."

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down on Saturday after the shooting incident.

The incident came after the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, in police custody, has sparked massive protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and across the rest of the nation and various parts of the world.