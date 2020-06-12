Thailand decides to lift curfew but int'l travel remains under strict control

Thailand's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday announced that the government has approved to end the night curfew from June 15.

"Ministers and health experts have all agreed that the 11:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. curfew will be lifted from next Monday (June 15) but the state of emergency in the country will continue," said CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin.

The meeting was presided over by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who heads the CCSA.

However, Taweesin said Thailand will continue to strictly control travel in and out of Thailand, as most of the COVID-19 patients were returnees from foreign countries since late May.

The CCSA spokesman also added that as Thailand approaches the relaxation of Phase Four lockdown restrictions, pubs, bars and massage parlours will remain closed, as these venues only encourage clustering.

"However, there are exceptions to some high-risk activities, such as the use of school buildings or some sports. These venues will resume operations," said Taweesin. "Sale of alcoholic beverages will be allowed, as well as the holding of concerts, as long as venue operators can ensure social distancing amongst patrons."

The National Security Council (NSC), meanwhile, has proposed to the government that the lifting of the night curfew should be imposed for 15 days first as a trial period.

The CCSA has yet to decide on NSC's proposal.

As of Friday, the CCSA reported four new cases of COVID-19, all returnees from India, and the total number of COVID-19 cases in Thailand has risen to 3,125, with the death toll standing at 58.