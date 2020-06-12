Los Angeles County sees highest single-day infection cases of COVID-19

Los Angeles County Thursday reported 1,857 new confirmed novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 cases. It is the largest single-day number of new cases announced in the most populous U.S. county since the pandemic started three months ago.

With the addition of 84 new infection cases reported from the cities of Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments, the county with over 10 million people had 1,941 new confirmed cases on Thursday.

To date, a total of 68,959 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed countywide, with 2,818 deaths.

Thursday's big spike in infection cases came just one day ahead of a revised county health order taking effect that will permit many entertainment and recreation businesses to resume, including film and TV production, gyms and fitness centers, professional sports venues without live audiences, day camps, museums and galleries, zoos and aquariums, campgrounds and RV parks, outdoor swimming pools and hotels for leisure travel.

County health officials noted that public-safety restrictions will be in place at all reopened businesses, including mandates for wearing face coverings and social distancing.

County public health director Barbara Ferrer noted that local residents must adhere to health restrictions when visiting any reopened business since "we have a lot of risk" at present.