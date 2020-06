Thomas Lane, a former Minneapolis police officer who was involved in George Floyd's death, was released from jail on Wednesday after posting bond, according to the Hennepin County Jail website.

Lane, 37, helped Derek Chauvin constrain Floyd and was later charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who court documents said knelt on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges.