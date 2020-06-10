Hong Kong police seize 5 guns, uncover 14 explosive-related cases since social unrest last year

The Hong Kong police said on Wednesday that they have seized five guns and uncovered 14 cases related to explosives since the social unrest last year.

Chou Wong-chung, superintendent of the Narcotics Bureau, said the police first seized a real gun in an arrest of a violent and extreme gang in December last year, and up to now the police have seized five real guns, mechanical gadgets and over 1,000 bullets, and destroyed self-made devices to make bullets and labs to make explosives. These cases have been proved to have connection with violent extremists and radical groups.

Chou said the police on Tuesday arrested a family aged between 38 and 65, involving two men and a woman, on suspicion of possession of arms and ammunition without a license and possession of offensive weapon.

Chou said the police seized a real gun, 390 live bullets and some mechanical gadgets when searching the suspects' house in Yuen Long.

The gun and bullets were bought from overseas websites and transported into Hong Kong via international delivery in a bid to avoid detection from the police, Chou said. The Hong Kong police will cooperate with overseas law enforcement agencies to plug the leaks.

Since October last year, the police have uncovered 14 cases related to explosives, seized high explosives, offensive weapons and some devices which can be detonated remotely, and arrested extremists who planted bombs in public places.

According to Hong Kong regulations, people convicted of possession of arms and ammunition without a license face up to 14-year imprisonment and a fine of 100,000 Hong Kong dollars (around 12,900 U.S. dollars).