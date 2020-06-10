LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Flights resume between Wuhan, Beijing

1
2020-06-10 08:56:01China Daily Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
A China Eastern Airline aircraft takes off from Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, Hubei province, on April 8, 2020. (Photo/Xinhua)

A China Eastern Airline aircraft takes off from Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, Hubei province, on April 8, 2020. (Photo/Xinhua)

Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

Commercial flights between Beijing and Wuhan, Hubei province, were set to resume after Beijing lowered its public health emergency status from the second-highest level to third level on Saturday.

Wuhan's transportation authority said China Southern Airlines would operate a daily round-trip flight starting on Tuesday.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 4 pm in Wuhan and arrive at Beijing at 6:05 pm. It was to return to Wuhan an hour later.

Starting on Saturday, people who return to Beijing from Hubei no longer require 14 days of quarantine.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.