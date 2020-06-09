California movie theaters to reopen with limited seating as of Friday

Movie theaters in the U.S. state of California will be allowed to reopen with limited seating starting from Friday, authorities said Monday.

According to guidance issued by California Department of Public Health, indoor movie theaters will cap the number of moviegoers to 25 percent of theater capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees, as the most populous U.S. state is moving forward with more relaxed stay-at-home orders.

The guidance suggested movie theaters implement a reservation system to limit the number of attendees entering the theater and designate arrival times so that customers enter the theater in staggered groups.

The guidance also urged theater owners to reconfigure, close, or otherwise remove seats from use to ensure physical distancing of at least six feet (1.8 m) between attendees. This may require seating every other row, blocking off or removing seats in a "checkerboard" style so that distances are maintained in all directions.

Members of the same household may be seated together but should maintain at least six feet of distance from other households.

Face coverings should be worn when not eating or drinking in theaters.

The guidance recommended theaters consider using disposable or washable seat covers, particularly on porous surfaces that are difficult to properly clean. Theaters should discard and replace seat covers between each use.

Theaters should consider limiting the number of people that use the restroom at one time to allow for physical distancing and reconfigure parking lots to limit congregation points and ensure proper separation, according to the guidance.

Some movie theaters are on the brink of bankruptcy after most of them were forced to shut down in March in response to the COVID-19 spread in California and other U.S. states.

AMC Entertainment, the largest U.S. movie theater chain owned by Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group, said last week that it expects to report a net loss of between 2.1 billion U.S. dollars and 2.4 billion dollars for the first quarter of 2020.

The industry still faces an uncertain future even movie theaters are allowed to reopen.

According to a May survey published on Variety, a whopping 70 percent of people say they would rather watch movies at home even if theaters reopen, while just 13 percent say they are more likely to watch at a local cinema, with 17 percent not sure.