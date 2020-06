Large-scale nucleic acid testing in Wuhan revealed 300 asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus, but none of the related throat swabs and sputum samples were positive, according to the municipal health commission Monday.

The central Chinese city in Hubei Province on May 14 carried out its citywide nucleic acid testing of 9.89 million citizens to offer voluntary and free COVID-19 testing to those who were not tested before. The testing ended on June 1.