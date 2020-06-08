LINE

China makes nucleic acid tests mandatory for eight groups of people

China will carry out mandatory nucleic acid tests on eight groups of people, according to the National Health Commission Monday.

The commission said the nucleic acid tests, which are used to detect the novel coronavirus in humans, will be mandatory for people with a history of close contact with COVID-19 patients, such as caregivers, relatives or medical assistants, fever clinic patients and medical staff. Newly arrived inbound passengers, as well as border port, prison and social welfare institution employees are also subject to compulsory testing.

