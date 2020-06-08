Minneapolis city council members vow to disband police department

Minneapolis City Council members are speaking up in support of radical changes in their city's police department.

Nine of the council's 12 members appeared at a rally in a city park Sunday afternoon and vowed to end brutal policing as the city currently knows it. Council Member Jeremiah Ellison promised that the council would "dismantle" the department.

Minneapolis was the center of both violent and peaceful protests following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. The male African-American died after a white officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for up to nine minutes during the arrest, ignoring the handcuffed and pinned down Floyd's repeated cries "I can't breathe".

Community activists have criticized the police department for years for what they say is a racist and brutal culture that resists change.

The state of Minnesota launched a civil rights investigation of the department last week and the first concrete changes came Friday when the city agreed to ban chokeholds and neck restraints during law enforcement. A more complete remaking of the department is likely to unfold in coming months.

Besides the ongoing nationwide protests in the U.S., more "Black Lives Matter" protests against racism and police brutality took place on Sunday in European cities such as Brussels, Copenhagen, London, Budapest, Madrid and Barcelona.

In Brussels, home to the European Union headquarters, more than 10,000 people demonstrated on Sunday afternoon at Place Poelaert in the city center. Protesters of all ages and ethnic backgrounds came from all over Belgium, chanting "Black Lives Matter," "No Justice, No Peace."