Chinese mainland reports 6 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Sunday that it received reports of six new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland Saturday, one of which was domestically transmitted in Hainan Province.

The other five cases were imported from overseas, with two reported in Shaanxi Province, as well as one in Tianjin Municipality and provinces of Fujian and Guangdong respectively, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported, said the commission, adding that two new suspected cases from abroad were reported in Shanghai on Saturday.

On Saturday, three people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the last patient in severe condition was transferred to a general ward.

As of Saturday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,036, including 70 patients who were still being treated, and 78,332 people who had been discharged after recovery.

Altogether 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Saturday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,776 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,710 had been discharged from hospital after recovery, and 66 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe conditions. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said there were still three cases, all from overseas, suspected of being infected with the virus on Saturday.

According to the commission, 3,389 close contacts were still under medical observation after 633 people were discharged from medical observation Saturday.

Also on Saturday, five new asymptomatic cases, four from overseas, were reported on the mainland. One case was re-categorized as a confirmed one, and 25 asymptomatic cases were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 236 asymptomatic cases, including 43 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Saturday, 1,105 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 443 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,048 patients in Hong Kong, 45 in Macao, and 429 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.