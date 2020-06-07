LINE

China publishes white paper on fight against COVID-19

A press conference is held by the State Council Information Office in Beijing, capital of China, June 7, 2020. China on Sunday issued a white paper on the country's battle against COVID-19. The white paper, titled

A press conference is held by the State Council Information Office in Beijing, capital of China, June 7, 2020. China on Sunday issued a white paper on the country's battle against COVID-19. The white paper, titled "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action," was issued by the State Council Information Office. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

China on Sunday issued a white paper on the country's battle against COVID-19.

The white paper, titled "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action," was issued by the State Council Information Office. (Download the Full text)

The Chinese government released the white paper to keep a record of the country's efforts in its own fight against the virus, to share its experience with the rest of the world, and to clarify its ideas on the global battle, according to the white paper.

The COVID-19 global pandemic is the most extensive to afflict humanity in a century, it said.

Facing the "unknown, unexpected, and devastating disease," China launched a resolute battle to prevent and control its spread, the white paper said.

Making people's lives and health its first priority, China adopted extensive, stringent, and thorough containment measures, and has for now succeeded in cutting all channels for the transmission of the virus, it added.

Besides the foreword and afterword, the white paper consists of four parts: "China's Fight against the Epidemic: A Test of Fire," "Well-Coordinated Prevention, Control and Treatment," "Assembling a Powerful Force to Beat the Virus," and "Building a Global Community of Health for All."

