Chinese embassy donates 5,000 'friendship bags' to Manila residents affected by COVID-19

The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines on Thursday donated 5,000 "friendship bags" filled with staples like rice and canned foods to the residents of Manila City affected by COVID-19 epidemic.

China's Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian handed over the bags of goodies to Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno during a simple ceremony.

Huang said that many local families are suffering due to the COVID-19 outbreak, expressing hope that the goodies will help the residents get through the difficulties.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, China and the Philippines have helped and supported each other, building a closer partnership through anti-pandemic cooperation.

The Philippines now has 20,382 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,248 recoveries and 984 deaths.

The Chinese embassy vowed to work together with the Philippine people to strive for an early victory over the pandemic.

Moreno thanked the Chinese embassy for its continued support to Manila City residents, adding the donation will greatly help the suffering families.

Huang also took the opportunity to share China's experience on how to resume work and kickstart the economy after lockdown. Moreno voiced hope that both sides could strengthen such exchanges for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

With an aim to supporting the Philippines' efforts to combat the COVID-19, the Chinese embassy in the Philippines, together with its Consulates General in Cebu, Davao and the Consulate in Laoag, are donating supplies of daily necessities to the local people with a combined value of about 17.5 million pesos (roughly 350,000 U.S. dollars).

The program is expected to benefit more than 20,000 families in the Philippines.